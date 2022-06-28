DPS increasing enforcement ahead of July Fourth weekend

“Our nation’s freedom is something worth celebrating, and I encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” DPS director Steven McCraw said.

TEXAS, USA — Ahead of the July Fourth weekend in Texas, multiple state agencies are implementing safety campaigns to help keep the roads as safe as possible.

The Texas Highway Patrol, which is under the Texas Department of Public Safety, will be initiating two traffic safety campaigns during the upcoming holiday weekend looking for people violating traffic laws from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4.

“Our nation’s freedom is something worth celebrating, and I encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” Steven McCraw said, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “This includes being mindful of our state’s traffic laws and being courteous of other drivers on the roads, so everyone can have a good holiday.”

The first campaign, Operation Holiday, will run from July 2 through July 4 and will target drivers who violate traffic laws. This includes drivers speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving while intoxicated.

During the 2021 campaign, there were 55,776 citations and warnings issued. This included:

17,376 citations and warnings for speeding

2,006 for driving without seat belts or child safety seats

1,632 for driving without insurance

In addition, there were 298 people arrested for driving while intoxicated, 280 felony arrests and 145 fugitive arrests.

The second campaign, Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE), will run from July 1 through July 4. This will focus on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s "Move Over, Slow Down" law.

From Jan. 1 through June 7, 2022, there were 4,135 "Move Over, Slow Down" violations. The law requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also offered the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday: