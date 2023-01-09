Here's why you won't be able to renew your Texas driver license for a few days

HOUSTON — If you need to renew your driver license, you’ll have to wait until next week.
That’s because the Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their driver license system this Labor Day weekend and will be closed while they do it. Starting Friday and lasting through the Labor Day holiday, all driver license offices will be closed and so will the call center. They will both reopen Tuesday and will resume normal operations.
And if you were hoping to take care of everything online, that’s also affected. Those systems will be down from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, according to DPS.