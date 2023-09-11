There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Three earthquakes were recorded within four hours in a rural region east of San Antonio on Monday afternoon, including a quake near Falls City that measured in at 3.3 on the Richter Scale, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The biggest quake was reported just before 5 p.m., while the other two quakes – measuring at 3.2 and 2.7 – were felt near Stockdale at 3:07 p.m. and 6:56 p.m., respectively. At those magnitudes, those near the epicenter would experiencing a feeling "comparable to the vibrations of a passing truck," according to the SMSTsunamiWarning.com.

The 3.3 earthquake was the biggest confirmed quake in the contiguous U.S. on Tuesday, according to the USGS.

