Texas House finally reaches quorum amid second special session

This marks the first time the House has reached enough members since July 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time since July 12, when Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., in response to a Republican-backed election reform bill, the Texas House has finally reached a quorum.

Texas lawmakers are currently working through a second special session, after the first one failed to get much work done due to the absence of the many Democrats. Thursday marks day 12 of the second session, meaning there are now 17 days for representatives to work through the agenda.

The Texas House has now received the bills already passed in the Senate. With a quorum present, they were immediately read and referred to their respective committees. The House adjourned shortly thereafter.

"We are proud of the heroic work and commitment we and our fellow Democratic caucus members have shown in breaking quorum in May and again over this summer," said Houston Reps. Garnet Coleman, Ana Hernandez and Armando Walle upon their return. "We took the fight for voting rights to Washington, D.C., and brought national attention to the partisan push in our state to weaken ballot access. Our efforts were successful and served as the primary catalyst to push Congress to take action on federal voter protection legislation. Now, we continue the fight on the House floor."

Thursday's news comes after several weeks of attempts to get the Democrats to come back to Austin, including threats of arrest, per-diem recalls and even offers to provide a chartered plane back to Texas.

