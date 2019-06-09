TYLER, Texas — Texas joined 17 other states on September 1 in raising the tobacco age to 21. The law also applies vapes and E-cigarettes.

Dr. Bruce Carter with Tyler Radiology Associates believes the additional three years will decrease the number of people who use these products. However, it will take time to see results.

"If we can get people to the age of 21, we find that statistically, they don't smoke because they know the risks," Dr. Carter said.

There are some exceptions to the law for people who turned 18 before it took effect.

"The law allows people who are already 18, as of September 1st, they have a three-year grace period, but the primary target right now is to get the youth to not start smoking," George Roberts, the CEO for NET Health, said.

There is also an exception for those who serve in the military. If you are an active-duty service member with a military ID, then you can still purchase and use these products.

However, even with these exceptions, experts say it is important to remember why this law was passed in the first place.

"I see people suffering from lung cancer, heart disease, heart disease is a huge, huge problem in smokers because smoking destroys the blood vessels," Dr. Carter said.

Both Dr. Carter and Roberts believe this law will help to decrease the number of teens who smoke.