Texas ranked #3 in animal collisions while driving

Here's what you should do if it happens to you

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas was ranked No. 3 in the country for hitting an animal while driving, according to a report by the insurance company State Farm.

According to the report, Texans are mostly hitting deer and there was a 19% increase in animal collisions from the previous reporting period. The report says each month saw a 10% to 15% increase from the previous year.

Additionally, December, October and November are the most active months for animal collisions across the country, per the report.

In 2020, the Lone Star State was ranked No. 39 with a proability of 1 in 158. In 2021, Texas ranked No. 24 with a probability of I in 136, per the report.

After deer, the most common animals hit were unidentified animals, rodents, dogs and raccoons, according to the report.

Texas ranked behind Pennsylvania and Michigan in this report, but ahead of California and North Carolina.

Tips from the report:

• Slow down at dusk and dawn, most likely time of day to hit animal

• Pay attention to animal crossing signs, this indicates a large wildlife population

• Don’t swerve! The most serious crashes occur because of swerving

What if I crash?

• Move your vehicle, find a safe place and turn on your flashers to notify other drivers of your position

• Call the police, let them know if anyone is hurt or if the animal is blocking the roadway

• Take photographs, documenting the damage done to your car, and any passengers helps with the claims process

• Stay away from the animal, frightened or wounded animals can become very aggressive