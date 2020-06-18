AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate Hispanic Caucus released a statement Thursday supporting the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the DACA program.

The court ruled 5-4 in favor of the program, protecting about 650,000 young immigrants from deportation.

DACA is allows children of undocumented immigrants who grew up in the U.S. to legally work in the U.S. DACA recipients must be between 15 and 30 years old and needed to be enrolled in high school, have a G.E.D., diploma or have served in the U.S. military. They also cannot have any felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.

The Texas Senate Hispanic Caucus released the following statement:

Today is a historic decision that will protect hundreds of thousands of Dreamers. By upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Supreme Court of the United States, has affirmed the rights of our Dreamers. Today, and every single day, we must remember that our laws are written by the people and for the people. Our country's brightest days are ahead, when together we work towards a just America for all.