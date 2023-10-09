Texas lawmakers back in Austin for a third special session | What you need to know

School vouchers, also called school choice, failed to pass in the spring. It has been a priority for the governor despite opposition within his own party.

AUSTIN, Texas — A third special legislative session will begin in Austin today after Gov. Greg Abbott called lawmakers back to address several specific issues, including border issues and education.

The items the governor put on the agenda include prohibiting COVID-19 restrictions at private businesses, border security, public safety at the Colony Ridge subdivision in Liberty County and school vouchers that would allow parents to take money from the state to send kids to the private school of their choice.

School vouchers, also called school choice, failed to pass in the spring. It has been a priority for the governor despite opposition within his own party.

“He has indicated if it doesn’t pass during this third special session, he’s going to call a fourth special session,” Mark Jones, Rice University, said. “If it doesn’t pass then, he’s going to support primary challenges to those Republicans to continue to try to block it.”

The governor has also asked state legislators to talk about Colony Ridge. It’s a subdivision in Liberty County that spans 60 square miles that has gotten national attention.

Some Republicans claim undocumented migrants live there, and that cartels and drugs are an issue there.