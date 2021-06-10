Texas transgender student-athletes bill expected to see a vote in the House on Thursday

In past sessions, the bill has always died in the House.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill that would require transgender student-athletes to play on sports teams based on their sex assigned at or near birth is expected to see a vote in the Texas House on Thursday.

The bill has heard many hours of public testimony during the third special session and passed out of committee earlier this month.

"We all know men and women are built differently. And the results prove the unfairness of forcing our daughters and granddaughters to compete against biological males," said Rep. Valoree Swanson (R-Spring) last week. "To say otherwise doesn't just reject biology, it denies girls their dignity, self-confidence and humanity."

Meanwhile, opponents say the bill causes more harm than good.

"I'll tell you a problem that exists now, which is the ostracizing of transgender youth, and the data is startling when it comes to their suicide rates," said Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso). "So that is real data, the real problem that I'm not seeing somewhere in the future. It's going to increase with efforts like this and just the fact that we're having this hearing."

Other groups opposing the bill, such as the Human Rights Campaign, Equality Texas and the ACLU of Texas, have held multiple rallies against the bill at the Texas Capitol. They say that thousands of transgender and nonbinary students in Texas have reached out to crisis call centers this year, many stating that they have considered suicide or self-harm due to the anti-trans laws that have been under debate.

"Since the session began, we have learned of incident after incident where transgender kids and adults are attacked verbally, physically and sometimes fatally for simply being themselves," said Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas. "The relentless effort by lawmakers to dehumanize transgender people has contributed to creating unwelcoming spaces for trans Texans. Whether it’s school, work, or accessing public accommodations, transgender Texans do not deserve to worry about their safety and well-being. Ignoring the harm caused by these bills to prioritize hypothetical emergencies is nothing short of negligent leadership."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said this bill was his priority during the third special session.

“Look, it’s just basic fairness,” Patrick told KVUE in September. “We’re not trying to be against anyone or their lifestyle – that’s their decision. But we also can’t take away the rights of girls and women, and allowing boys to play girl sports is just unfair. Boys can run faster, hit the ball longer if they’re playing softball, hit three-point shots and rebound better. They can beat girls in track and field, as I’ve said, they can run faster. They can beat them in wrestling – that’s already happened in Texas – because they’re strong. It’s just not fair.”

Similar legislation has passed in the Senate all four times lawmakers have met this year, but it has always died in the House.

The bill does have an exception for girls who want to play a sport that doesn't have a girls' team, like football.