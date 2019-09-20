A new poll taken after the most recent presidential primary debate says Democrats in Texas prefer former Vice President Joe Biden to former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Biden is the preferred candidate of 26% of Texas Democrats, followed by O’Rourke at 20%, according to the poll conducted Sept. 13-15 by the University of Texas at Tyler Center for Opinion Research.

Other top candidates among Texas Democrats are Sens. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, at 18%; Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, at 11%; Cory Booker, of New Jersey, at 6%; and Kamala Harris, of California, at 5%.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.