If you would like to help, here are several ways to contribute.

HOUSTON — The winter storm in Texas has left so many without power, running water and food across the state.

If you would like to help those trying to recover, here are several ways to contribute.

How to help Texas residents during the winter storm

Texas Relief Hub Launched

Today GoFundMe launched a centralized hub identifying all verified fundraisers created to help those who have been affected by the devastating winter storms across Texas.

The hub will be updated on a regular basis with new fundraisers that have been verified by the GoFundMe Trust & Safety team.

Find, share, and support individual fundraisers through the centralized hub here: https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/texas-winter-storm

American Red Cross

Mutual Aid Fund

Mutual Aid Houston, Austin Mutual Aid, or Feed the People Dallas are three groups are working to provide housing, food, and other support systems to those in need.

Food Banks

Feeding Texas has a comprehensive list of food banks across the the Lone Star State.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is offering its facilities as respite centers for warmth, feeding, and shelter for those facing homelessness and for those in need.

Bread of Life

Beyonce is stepping up again to help Houstonians recover from a devastating and deadly winter storm.

The Houston native and her BeyGOOD Foundation are partnering with Bread of Life and Adidas to provide disaster relief. You can apply for help here.

Crowdsource Rescue

You can donate to Crowdsource Rescue, which has been activated to help those in Texas.

AirBnB’s Open Homes

Participate in AirBnB's "Open Homes" program by either opening up your spare space to those in need or by donating.

More Help in the Houston Area

Free Meals

Church of the Christ

Church of the Christ is offer free food and water Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: 3835 S Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, TX 77082

Molina Healthcare of Texas

Molina Healthcare of Texas is funding 200 hot meals from Viet Alley Restaurant to Houstonians in need this Sunday in response to the winter storms this week.

When: Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Viet Alley Restaurant, 1210 Bellaire Blvd #133, Houston, TX 77072

Cotton Holdings

Cotton Holdings, a Houston-based disaster recovery company, and its subsidiaries will distribute free, hot meals at local restaurants to those affected by the record-breaking low temperatures experienced this week. On Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20, Cotton Holdings will distribute meals at the following restaurants:

Jimmy Changas, 300 Westgreen Blvd.

300 Meals from 11 a.m.—10 p.m.

Rollin’ Phatties, 1731 Westheimer Rd.

375 Meals from 5 p.m.—12 p.m. on 2/19; 12 p.m.—12 a.m. on 2/20

Jersey Mikes Subs, 7670 Katy Fwy.

375 meals from 10 a.m.— 9 p.m.

Boombox Taco

Jarritos Mexican soda is partnering with food truck, Boombox Taco, to pick up the tab for local Fifth Ward residents that have been affected by the power outage, subsequent water and food supply. *masks and social distancing required*

When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.