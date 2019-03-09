CHANDLER, Texas — In the wake of the Midland-Odessa mass shooting on Saturday, both sides of the gun debate are urging action in some form, whether it is more or less regulations.

RELATED: So many crime scenes, so many emotions for West Texans

RELATED: 'Action is needed': Gov. Abbott mourns with state, says more needs to be done to protect Texans

Dennis Weimer, owner of an East Texas gun range, says one way to prevent future mass shootings is to have more guns in the hands of responsible owners and provide proper training.

“What stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, and we're not going to stop all the bad guys," Weimer said. "Police can't be everywhere. It's up to us as individuals to be able to protect ourselves.”

RELATED: Midland-Odessa shooter called 911 with "rambling statement" 15 minutes before shooting began, FBI says

The gunman fired an AR "type weapon" while driving in Odessa. Before the incident happened, the shooter was fired from his job. Both he and his employer called 911. Minutes later, the suspect called the FBI tip line.

"It was frankly rambling statements about some of the atrocities he felt he had gone through," FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said. "He did not make a threat during that phone call. He ended that phone call."

RELATED: Records show Midland-Odessa shooter once lived in Lorena and Waco

After a trooper pulled him over for failure to use his signal, the shootings began.

On Sunday, the FBI raided the gunman's home and authorities say he was “on a long spiral going down.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed in a tweet the gunman failed a Texas gun background check. Gov. Abbott also said in the tweet the weapon was bought without a background check, though it is unclear how he bought the weapon.

RELATED: Abbott: Midland-Odessa gunman failed Texas background check

Weimer says the solution goes beyond mental health.

“We don't need more gun laws. We need to enforce what we have,” Weimer explained.

John Rogers visited the shooting range Monday to brush up on his skills. He says responsibility is key.

"If you're going to be doing stupid stuff with guns, you probably shouldn't have gun," Rogers said. "I believe people should have guns. But I also believe they should be trained with them and use them in practice regularly.”

RELATED: Odessa hospital trained to care for victims of mass shootings

RELATED: Officials identify gunman in Midland-Odessa mass shooting

RELATED: Vigils, prayer services being set up for victims of Midland-Odessa shooting

Congress will work on revising gun safety laws for next week. Lawmakers in Washington will also work on gun control bills including a bill to ban high capacity magazines and a bill to prevent people convicted of misdemeanor have crimes of owning guns.

In Texas, Gov. Abbott said in a press conference Sunday that action needs to be taken quickly. He says he is in conversations with legislators and regular Texans alike to come up with solutions. H