MIDLAND, Texas — As authorities, officials and community members of Midland and Odessa work to clean up the aftermath of yesterday's mass shooting, reporters have been retracing the steps.

Editor's note: We earlier posted a version of the map that had an inaccuracy. We've replaced that version with the corrected one.

Events of yesterday's mass shooting

Traffic stop on I-20 westbound in Midland County near Loop 250. Shots were fired.

Suspect flees west to Odessa to East Loop 338 to 42nd Street

Suspect drives from E. Loop 338 to 42nd Street

Suspect travels west on 42nd Street and hijacks a mail van near Willis and Young Middle School

Suspect drives east on 42nd Street, shooting multiple people along the way

Suspect caught at Cinergy theater in Odessa, who he is killed.

KHOU Reporter Chris Costa also visited several areas the shooters were spotted.

Although the shooter has been dealt with by authorities, the situation is still under investigation.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about this tragic incident to contact the FBI's National Threat Operations Center at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324).

Tips may also be reported anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.

RELATED: I-20 closures continue between Midland and Odessa as DPS investigates shooting scenes

RELATED: How to help the victims of the Midland-Odessa shooting

RELATED: 5 dead in shooting spanning Midland, Odessa