AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 presidential election is a little more than 14 months away, and both Democrats and Republicans are gearing up.

The Texas GOP and the Trump Victory Committee – a joint fundraising group made up of the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump's campaign – held an economic roundtable for small business owners Thursday morning at Thomas Graphics Incorporated, an Austin printing company.

"What we heard were exciting stories about people starting new businesses, expanding their businesses, hiring dozens of workers, investing in new construction and new activities and really making life better for Central Texans," Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said.

Bob Thomas, the owner of Thomas Graphics, said thanks to President Trump's "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017," he's been able to expand his business and rake in an additional $30,000 to $40,000 in revenue each month.

But not everyone agrees that the president's policies are successful. U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) sent KVUE this statement:

The incredible, daily uncertainty of the Trump roller coaster ride accompanied by an unhealthy dose of hate speech signals trouble ahead. As the self-described “King of Debt,” Trump threatens our economy and retirement security with his trillion dollar annual deficits. Further harm comes from his not so “easy to win” trade war and overreaching directive that businesses exit China. With wages stagnant and income inequality widening, Trump rejects investments in infrastructure, education and job training, while denying immigrants an opportunity to contribute their talents to build an economy that works for all Americans.

And the Texas Democrats vying to challenge the president in the election echoed that sentiment.

"I hear farmers in Iowa or business people in Texas talk about the fact that this president is so erratic and unpredictable that he's bad for business," Julian Castro said. "And now, more and more economists are telling us that we may go into a recession in 2020."

The economy is expected to be a hot topic during the third Democratic debate in Houston on September 12. Only 10 of the 20 candidates still in the race made the cut.

But the other 10 Democrats in the race aren't giving up.

"This is a major blow to any candidate [who] doesn't make the stage," said Rick Klein, ABC News' Political Director. "But there's another debate only a month away, and you still have an opportunity to qualify in polling."

The Democratic presidential candidates are:

Sen. Michael Bennet (Colorado)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey)

Gov. Steve Bullock (Montana)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana)

Julian Castro

Mayor Bill de Blasio (New York City)

John Delaney

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)

Sen. Kamala Harris (California)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)

Mayor Wayne Messam (Miramar, Florida)

Beto O'Rourke

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

Joe Sestak (Pennsylvania)

Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

But time is ticking for the candidates: the first Democratic caucuses are five months away.

