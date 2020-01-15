AUSTIN, Texas — If you have a TxTag, you may need to check and see if you need a new one.

TxDOT said it is deactivating thousands of accounts while it upgrades its tolling system. TxDOT said the affected sticker tags ranged from TEX.00000000 to TEX.00507735.

The tags were deactivated beginning on Dec. 1, 2019, TxDOT said.

TxDOT urged customers to call its customer service line to determine if your TxTag is affected with the system upgrades. Customers may call the TxTag Customer Service Center at 888-468-9824 to request your new tag(s) prior to deactivation to prevent billing issues with other toll authorities.

