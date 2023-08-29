US postal workers will now have a clear policy for getting water refills during summer heat, congressman says

Mail carriers feared a backlash if they stopped to refill water containers. U.S. Congressman Greg Casar met with USPS management to get the issued fixed.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Postal Service workers have spent more than a month delivering letters in 100-degree temperatures, many of them driving vehicles that don't have air conditioning. So when water bottles stopped being delivered to postal stations last month, many workers became confused and frustrated.

This led to four U.S. congressmen writing a letter to demand changes in early August and a postal worker rally for better conditions in San Antonio later in the month.



Now, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar said USPS is clarifying its policies to better protect their workers.

Casar told KENS 5 many postal workers were concerned they would face consequences if they stopped for water during their route, as it could put them behind. Casar and other lawmakers requested a response to the issue in their letter dated August 9.

After USPS failed to provide a clear answer, Casar demanded a meeting with USPS management. He spoke with KENS 5 right after that meeting held with USPS Regional Manager Tom Billington on Tuesday.

"We were hearing from constituent after constituent that they felt they were not allowed to go back to fill up their water bottle. We were hearing from letter carrier after letter carrier that the implication was that they better finish their route and better not go get water," Casar said. "At the end of the day, you should be able to be safe on your route."

Casar said Billington agreed to clarify USPS policy and put a new policy in writing, stating they return to their respective stations for water, or get water from the store, without facing repercussions.

"Today's commitment from the U.S. Postal Service is a strong step in the right direction to put it in wiring that postal workers (and) letter carriers will be able to, if they run out of water, be able to go off route and buy cold water without facing negative repercussions on the job," Casar said. "It's really important that the policy be put in writing because not all supervisors are the same."



Casar said he expected that policy to be written in the next few days. At the same time, he said Billington did not agree to resume providing bottled water.

"The postal service believes that if they get cold water running in these postal offices and that people are then allowed to come back and refill... they say that was more efficient than water bottles." Casar said. "I think water bottles may be more efficient, but, at the end of the day, the main thing letter carriers are asking for is for their safety to be protected."

KENS 5 will follow up with local postal workers later in the week to make sure the new policy is in place.