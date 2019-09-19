ABILENE, Texas — Charles Martin, 73, was an Air Force veteran. He passed away Monday due to liver failure.

Originally from Forth Worth, Texas, Martin graduated from South Park High School where he enlisted in the Air Force soon after.

"His buddies...he had unfailing love for a soldier, didn't make any difference what brand,” wife, Colleen Martin said.

He spent time in Vietnam, and when he left, he joined the Army Co. B Tank Battalion out of Cobb Park in Fort Worth.

“Take on the world, I was a witness to it. He made me feel like I could take on the world," friend, Michael Burney said.

Martin soon became ill for many years. The family moved back to west Texas, but he wanted to make sure he would be buried next to his brothers.

"Everywhere that we lived, he was always checking out where the cemeteries were at,” Martin said.

He was put to rest at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas.

"I'm so thankful that we got to be here to have this honor for his name and for his life,” daughter, Shalina Timmons said.