HOUSTON — Derion Vence claims Maleah Davis died in an accident before he dumped the little girl's body in Arkansas, he allegedly confessed to Quanell X on Friday morning.

The 4-year-old Houston girl has been missing for a month.

Quanell said he spoke with Vence, Maleah's stepfather, in a downtown Houston jail. Vence allegedly confessed that after the child died he dumped her body along Interstate 30 near Hope, Arkansas.

Watch the full interview: Quanell X, Tim Miller give update on disappearance of Maleah Davis

Houston police investigators confirm to KHOU 11 they are looking into the claim.

RELATED: Where is Maleah Davis? Timeline in the disappearance of 4-year-old Houston girl

Friday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., investigators said they've "found something" in Fulton, Arkansas in the search for Maleah's body. Fulton is about 18 miles from Hope.

Texas EquuSearch's Tim Miller said he is heading to Arkansas on a private flight Friday afternoon to help in the search. The sheriff in Hempstead County, near Hope, tells KHOU 11 he is ready to assist Houston authorities in the search.

KSLA

Eight deputies there are already driving slowly along I-30 searching for a trash bag that Vence allegedly confessed to dumping out of the car alongside the road. The Hempstead County Sheriff said authorities may fly Vence to Arkansas to help them locate the girl's remains.

Hope, Arkansas is about 325 miles northeast of Houston - about a five hour drive.

Vence remains in jail at this time, charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the girl’s disappearance.

When Quanell was asked how he got Vence to provide more information in the case, Quanell responded, "two men talking."

"We had a long conversation," said Quanell. "We spoke about details surrounding Maleah's disappearance. We spoke about his relationship with Brittany."

"One thing he wanted to make clear to me was, what happened to Maleah was an accident," said Quanell. "He says it was an accident, and he confessed to me where he dumped her body.

Investigators previously said they do not believe Maleah is alive, but they're still trying to find her body.

RELATED: Quanell X on Maleah Davis’ mom: 'She knows what happened'

Earlier this week, Quanell said he was no longer working with the girl’s mother, Brittany Bowens. Bowens has not been charged or accused in her daughter’s disappearance, but Quanell said he believes she knows what happened to the little girl.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office released the following statement Tuesday afternoon after learning the new allegations:

Let's let search teams do what search teams do. We have spoken to the defendant's lawyer ans there is no agreement. We continue to work with the Houston Police Department to bring justice for Maleah Davis.

RELATED: Special coverage of Maleah Davis case

YOUTUBE PLAYLIST: Maleah Davis case