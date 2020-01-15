HOUSTON — Surveillance video obtained by KHOU 11 News shows the teenage suspect accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old student inside Bellaire High School getting arrested by police.

The arrest happened behind a store more than three hours after the shooting, according to police.

The video shows a person in a white shirt pacing back and forth before walking out of frame behind the dumpster. That's when police arrive in multiple vehicles and get out with their guns drawn.

Police then lead away the suspected shooter, wearing a jacket, and take him into custody without further incident.

At this time the 16-year-old shooting suspect is charged with manslaughter as the investigation continues. Bellaire City Manager Paul Hofmann tells KHOU 11 News charges could be upgraded pending the outcome.

Another suspect was also arrested and was still in jail as of early Wednesday, but that person has not yet been charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, police are asking the public in the surrounding neighborhood to be on the lookout for the gun used in the shooting. The weapon has not yet been recovered, and police fear it was ditched somewhere nearby.

A description or model of the weapon was not provided, however. If a weapon is found, it should be turned in to the Bellaire Police Department.

Tuesday's shooting happened as the school day wrapped up, according to Bellaire police.

At about 4 p.m. the first 911 call came in about a student who was shot in his chest at the campus. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police have not officially released his identity.

Classes were canceled for Wednesday as parents concerned about campus safety gathered the night of the shooting.

