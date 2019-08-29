TYLER, Texas — While shrimp is a popular bait for fisherman, using the wrong shrimp could be harmful to the lake's ecosystem and also illegal.

Texas Parks and Wildlife put out a warning against the use of non-gulf shrimp in Texas waters. This goes for both freshwater and saltwater of Texas.

Imported shrimp, or even shrimp from California, could potentially spread a virus called White Spot Syndrome.

Although most imported shrimp is frozen, the virus does not die during the freezing process.

Once in the water, the virus from the shrimp can infect crustaceans native to that ecosystem including crawfish, crab and other shrimp. The virus can kill crustaceans within days.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife:

Another reason to never use imported shrimp as bait is because it is against the law. Introducing imported shrimp to the aquatic environment is illegal under Texas law, regardless of whether it is alive or dead, whole or in pieces. If you are unsure of the origin of the shrimp you plan to use as bait, do not use it.

Federal law requires that imported shrimp be labeled with the country of origin and method of production (wild or farmed). Check the label when purchasing shrimp and look for a label verifying it’s Gulf of Mexico shrimp.

Types of shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico that is safe to use for bait are: