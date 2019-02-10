HAMSHIRE, Texas — Rebuilding from Tropical Storm Imelda continues in Hamshire.

Seventeen inches of water got into Richard Howarton's home; the third time it's taken on water in the past ten years.

"Well I woke up and put my feet on the side of my bed and I was in ankle deep water," Howarton explained.

As his home began to fill with water, he grabbed what he could and helped his 79-year-old mother get out of the house.

"It was a mess. It was pouring down and it never stopped raining," said Howarton.

Richard thought Tropical Storm Harvey dumped a lot of rain. During the storm, 15 inches of water was inside is home.

He just completed his Harvey rebuild two weeks before Imelda hit.

But this time around, Howarton's workload was a little bit lighter.

"It's wonderful. I called over at the church and they said we will be one of the first on the list since I am disabled and my mom is 79. Oh man, it's a big help," said Howarton.

Howard Tuner is part of the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team. They travel all over the world helping communities rebuild after natural disasters.

Kelsey Johnson

For Imelda relief, the organization brought 12 volunteers.

The are wrapping up their relief efforts in Southeast Texas Tuesday, but not before gutting Howarton's home.

"This is our way of telling them that in the midst of the storm God hasn't forgotten about them," said Howarton.

When the relief team from Louisiana leaves, they will have helped 10 families in Hamshire.

Howarton understands the struggles his community is facing but has a message for people rebuilding.

"Hang in there. We are Texas tough," said Howarton.

He tells 12News, he does not plan to move.

He said he loves living in the country and will keep rebuilding if he keeps flooding.

