Texas gets a 'C' in infrastructure, White House report says

It's a bleak outlook for the world's largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed.

TEXAS, USA — The White House has released state-by-state breakdowns of infrastructure needs in the United States.

The figures in the state summaries, first obtained by The Associated Press, paint a decidedly bleak outlook for the world's largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed.

Texas' infrastructure received a grade of "C," the report said.

Here is the breakdown of Texas' infrastructure needs, according to the White House.

ROADS AND BRIDGES

In Texas there are 818 bridges and over 19,400 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 11.4% in Texas and on average, each driver pays $709 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations' transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion repairing roads and bridges.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Texas who take public transportation spend an extra 80.8% of their time commuting and non-White households are 2.7 times more likely to commute via public transportation. 12% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life. The American Jobs Plan will modernize public transit with an $85 billion investment.

RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE

From 2010 to 2020, Texas has experienced 67 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $200 billion in damages. The President is calling for $50 billion to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure and support communities’ recovery from disaster.

DRINKING WATER

Over the next 20 years, Texas’ drinking water infrastructure will require more than $45 billion in additional funding. The American Jobs Plan includes a $111 billion investment to ensure clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

HOUSING

In part due to a lack of available and affordable housing, more than 1.7 million renters in Texas are rent burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. The President proposes investing over $200 billion to increase housing supply and address the affordable housing crisis. •

BROADBAND

More than 12% of Texans live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 43.3% of Texans live in areas where there is only one such internet provider. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach. 13.7% of Texas households do not have an internet subscription. The American Jobs Plan will invest $100 billion to bring universal, reliable, high-speed, and affordable coverage to every family in America.

CAREGIVING

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of older adults and people with disabilities are in need of home and community-based services. The President’s plan will invest $400 billion to help more people access care and improve the quality of caregiving jobs. •

CHILD CARE

In Texas, 48% of residents live in a childcare desert. The American Jobs Plan will modernize our nation’s schools and early learning facilities and build new ones in neighborhoods across Texas and the country.

MANUFACTURING

Manufacturers account for 13% of total output in Texas, employing 908,000 workers, or 7% of the state’s workforce. The American Job’s Plan will invest $300 billion to retool and revitalize American manufacturers, including providing incentives for manufacturers to invest in innovative energy projects in coal communities.

HOME ENERGY

In Texas, an average low-income family spends 8-10% of their income on home energy costs forcing tough choices between paying energy bills and buying food, medicine or other essentials. The American Jobs Plan will upgrade low-income homes to make them more energy efficient through a historic investment in the Weatherization Assistance Program, a new Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator to finance building improvements, and expanded tax credits to support home energy upgrades.

CLEAN ENERGY JOBS

Texas has outsized potential for innovative energy technologies including carbon capture and sequestration and geothermal energy generation, that create good paying union jobs. As of 2019, there were 241,289 Texans working in clean energy, and the American Jobs Plan invests in building that industry through a reformed and expended Section 45Q tax credit and extending renewable energy tax credits.

VETERANS HEALTH

Texas is home to over 1.5 million veterans, 11.2% of who are women and 39.6% who are over the age of 65. The President is calling for $18 billion to improve the infrastructure of VA health care facilities to ensure the delivery of world-class, state of the art care to veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. This includes improvements to ensure appropriate care for women and older veterans.