VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Text to 9-1-1 is currently down for several areas in East Texas.

If you have an emergency call 911 instead.

Engineers are working to resolve the issue. At this time, it is unclear when the text to 9-1-1 option will be back up.

The areas reporting the outages are:

Gregg County

Van Zandt County

Both counties will notify residents when it's back to working properly.