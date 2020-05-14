TYLER, Texas —

Day in and day out, truck drivers crisscross the country to provide the items that keep this country going. Along with many other essential workers, truckers are putting their health at risk to make sure product gets into stores.

From Oregon to East Texas, Cyrus Hudspeth has driven all over the U.S. for more than 17 years.

"Before, I used to wipe my truck down two to three times out of the week, now because of COVID-19, I wipe it down every morning before I get to work." Hudspeth said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, stores and other online businesses have seen a spike in inventory demand.

According to the Department of Transportation: "The public health emergency is not only putting a strain on drivers, it is hurting the trucking industry itself in several respects."

Traveling through hundreds of towns, Cyrus, along with 3.5 million truck drivers, are sharing the road to keep the country going. While employees are making deliveries, companies are trying to keep them safe.

"N-95 Masks, Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, Lysol spray so they were on top of it." Hudpesth said.

Dozens of people are also spreading care and appreciation for truckers through the viral hashtag: "ThankATrucker."

"Be safe. Watch yourself. Wear your mask if necessary and just be safe." Hudspeth added.

