Food drive gifts Thanksgiving food basket to those in need

150 families can breathe a little easier this Thanksgiving knowing that their meal is covered.

TYLER, Texas — 150 families received a free basket of collected ingredients needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal during a pop-up food pantry event in Tyler.

“All of the community’s coming together and we’re hoping to give a lot of good meals to people," said Rachel Keller with Exceptional Emergency Center. “We’re partnering with Hand Up Network. They have graciously decided to help us with volunteers as you can see and the logistics. Also, Borden has partnered with us and donated 150 gallons of milk.”

The food drive itself is first come, first served. Families make their way through the assembly line and by the time they leave, they have all of the essentials for a hearty Thanksgiving dinner- free of charge.

In their boxes, families received two gallons of milk, corn, string beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, white cake, mac and cheese, an extra block of cheese, two mountain dews, a whole chicken, and scalloped potatoes.

That’s a lot of food, which requires a lot of help. Cohen Costlow is 4-years-old and enjoys “putting the food out to the nice people.”

Rachel Keller has seen how this effort helps families first hand.

“I know because I work in an ER, how hard it is on families right now," she said. "The best part about this is being able to give some assistance. It might be a little, but it’s something.”