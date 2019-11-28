ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys (6-5) are taking on the Buffalo Bills (8-3) at 3:30 p.m. on CBS19.

Although No. 1 in the NFC East, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are 0-4 this season against teams that entered game with a winning record.

The Cowboys are coming off of a 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

Next week, Dallas will travel to the "Windy City" to take on the Chicago Bears.

