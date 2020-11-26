Thanksgiving meal a blessing for those in Hiway 80 Rescue Mission program

The program fed more than 80 people this year.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Holidays were never a great time for Benjamin Pennebaker.

“I never had family, never grew up around stuff like this where people get, like, Thanksgiving,” Pennebaker, 39, said Wednesday at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview. “Thanksgiving and Christmas, that’s the stuff that rich people did.”

Pennebaker was one of more than 80 people in the program who received a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. The mission opened two dining areas to feed program members, their guests and walk-ins.

“I’ve been here for six months, pursuing the Lord and building relationships with people that, you know, aren’t involved in drugs, alcohol, gangs and stuff like that,” he said.