EAST TEXAS — The weather for traveling ahead of this year's Thanksgiving holiday isn't looking too bad here in East Texas, but what about the rest of the nation? Let's take a look.

East Texas:

The forecast here in East Texas is pretty quiet over the next few days. Lows overnight will be in the 30s and highs during the days will be near 60. Expect skies to be sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday. A small chance rain moves in Wednesday night and into early Thursday, but this should not arrive during travel hours. See the Thanksgiving forecast and a selection of our Future Skycast predictions below.

Thanksgiving forecast in East Texas.

Future Skycast Tuesday 6:45 PM.

Future Skycast Wednesday 8:15 AM.

Future Skycast Wednesday 6:30 PM.

Future Skycast Wednesday 11:30 PM.

Future Skycast Thursday 8:45 AM.

National Forecast:

The forecast across the country is a little active, but nothing too bad heading through the travel days.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast.

For tonight expect rain showers and storms around portions of Florida. Snow will continue to be a risk for those in the northeast (from DC north through Maine). Snow will also be possible from Wisconsin over to Michigan.

Future Skycast National View Tuesday 6:30 PM.

Wednesday morning will see snow shower activity continuing from Michigan over to the northeast. Snow will be possible from Pennsylvania north through New York. Heavy showers and storms will also begin to push into the west coast, brining rainfall to regions from Washington south through California.

Wednesday evening expect snow to continue to impact the northeast in some fashion, with snow showers possible from West Virginia up through Maine. Heavy rain showers and storms will be impacting the west coast from California north through Washington. Areas that have seen heavy wildfire activity may be at risk for mudslides. Higher elevations will be dealing with snow showers and wintry mixes. Some showers or a storm may be possible in deep south Texas near the Mexican border as well.

Future Skycast National View Wednesday 7:15 AM.

Future Skycast National View Wednesday 5:15 PM.

If you have held off travel until the last minute Thursday morning will see showers and storms remaining possible along the west coast. More of the moisture will have moved inland and snow showers will be possible across parts of the mountain west. Light sparse areas of snow may still be possible in the northeast and showers and storms will remain possible in deep south Texas near the Mexican border.

Future Skycast National View Thursday 8 AM.

Remember, your CBS 19 app can keep you covered wherever you go this Thanksgiving, and of course we will be here at home to keep East Texas covered! Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

