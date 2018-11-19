EAST TEXAS — The weather for traveling around the country ahead of this year's Thanksgiving holiday isn't looking too bad here in East Texas, but what about the rest of the nation? Let's take a look.

East Texas:

The forecast here in East Texas is pretty quiet over the next few days. Lows overnight will be in the 30s and highs during the days will be near 60, once we get past a cooler Monday afternoon with a high in the low 50s. Expect skies to be partly cloudy Monday afternoon, sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday. A small chance rain moves in late Wednesday night and into early Thursday, but this should not arrive during travel hours. See the Thanksgiving forecast and a selection of our Future Skycast predictions below.

East Texas Thanksgiving Forecast.

Future Skycast Monday 6 pm.

Future Skycast Tuesday 8 AM.

Future Skycast Tuesday 5:45 PM.

Future Skycast Wednesday 7:15 AM.

Future Skycast Wednesday 7 PM.

National Forecast:

The forecast across the country is a little active, but nothing too bad heading through the travel days.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast - National.

For tonight expect rain showers and storms from Louisiana north through Pennsylvania. This turns to snow as you head up the East Coast toward Maine. Some showers and storms are possible in Florida and snow is possible in Michigan as well.

Future Skycast National Monday 6 PM.

Tuesday morning will see snow showers along the northeast and some rain showers along the east coast from Virginia south through Florida. Snow will also be possible in Minnesota.

The snow will still be impacting the northeast Tuesday night, as well as having moved from Minnesota into Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan. Showers and storms may still be possible in Florida, but most of the East Coast rainfall will be moving offshore.

Future Skycast National Tuesday 7 AM.

Future Skycast National Tuesday 5 PM.

Wednesday morning will see snow showers from Michigan through to New York and parts of Pennsylvania. Showers and storms will be moving into the west coast of the US from Washington south to California. Areas that had experienced forest fires may be at risk for mudslides.

Wednesday night will see more showers and storms along the US west coast, with upper elevations seeing the risk for snow and ice. Snow will again be falling in the northeast, but looks to be north of the major travel hubs.

Future Skycast National Wednesday 7:45 AM.

Future Skycast National Wednesday 8 PM

Remember, your CBS 19 app can keep you covered wherever you go this Thanksgiving, and of course we will be here at home to keep East Texas covered! Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Connect with me on Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a weather report or photos? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KYTX