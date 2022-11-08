An East Texan man was banned for 10 years, returns for his Ph.D.

East Texas man going for his Ph.D. after being denied student visa.

TYLER, Texas — Imagine growing up in the U.S., deciding to go to college, and being told to return to Mexico to get a student visa.

Since the age of five, Higinio Fernandez called U.S. his home. He had a normal childhood and went through the nursing program at Tyler Junior College, but he was undocumented.

"Like you don’t even know what that word means until you’re older and do research on it," Fernandez said.

And It was the lack of research from a TJC counselor that led Fernandez to serve a 10 year ban in Mexico.

"They said 'well you know you lived here all your life undocumented and if you had returned to Mexico before you were 18, we wouldn’t have any issues giving you the study permit,'" Fernandez said.

Fernandez started school in Tyler in first grade and graduated from John Tyler High School in 2006. He went to TJC to get his associates degree. When Fernandez tried to apply to the UT Tyler nursing program, he was told that the program was very competitive and needed to work on his courses.

"I was advised unfortunately that if I went back to Mexico and applied for a study permit that I would be able to pursue a career in nursing, so I did just that," Fernandez said.

At that time, Fernandez was 21 and wasn’t eligible for a student visa, leaving him stranded in what was a foreign country to him.

"A complete breakdown because not only myself but for my parents and my siblings," Fernandez said.

But the fear of the unknown didn’t stop him from pursing his dream, even if it was in another country.

"I went to school, I got my bachelor’s degree in nursing, I worked in the hospital for a years, and then decided to pursue a master degree there as well. I was blessed and lucky to travel to places like Canada," Fernandez said.

But challenges arose. Fernandez wasn’t fluent in Spanish, but succeeded with the help of friends he made. Now, Fernandez is in his last year of completing his Ph.D in Canada from here. In addition, he is working at the UT Medical Center in Houston as a research nurse. Once he graduates in January, he hopes to become a professor.

"But I always knew I needed to come back because my family is here," Fernandez said.