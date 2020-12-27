The Big Bake: Whitehouse graduate Dylan Humphrey making magic

How Dylan Humphrey came to win big on "The Big Bake."

TYLER, Texas — Patrick Mahomes and Dylan Humphrey are proud graduates of Whitehouse High School; both Wildcats are at the top of their respective fields.

While Mahomes is in the National Football League and has played and won the Super Bowl, Humphrey is in the major leagues of baking.

The 26-year-old has won two huge events on the Food Network, the “Holiday Christmas Challenge” and “The Big Bake.” Humphrey’s winning smile and outgoing personality have made him a favorite of the Food Network.

Both Mahomes and Humphrey have impacted lives. Mahomes has done it on the big stage with the Kansas City Chiefs while Humphrey gets to see the joy up front as he creates birthday cakes, along with wedding cakes and other items for celebrations.