The Campaign Trail: Chasing the senate candidates, while they chase votes

CBS19's Bryan Boes hit the road early on Thursday to catch four campaign rallies. Two each from Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz. From Longview to Tyler and back to Longview. See for yourself what it's like for these rival candidates to be on the road trying to secure votes in the final days of the race for Texas' U.S. senate seat.