Longview, TX — This November, voters in Longview will decide on a $104.2 million bond package to improve public safety/facilities, streets/infrastructure, and parks. The bond would be the largest bond in the history of the city.

Each part within the bond could pass of fail on November 6th.

The first part is Public Safety/Facilities:

It's a $52.41 million project. The largest price tag is the police department.

The bond calls for a new police station with more square footage.

Another public safety measure is to relocate the fire training center and renovate some of the fire stations.

Shawn Hara, with the City of Longview says they need more room at the fire stations.

The second part to the bond is for the Streets/Infrastructure.

The price tag on this part is $27.09 million.

Shawn Hara explains, "there's five different projects. There's Reel Rd, Fairmont, Mobberly, as well as Cotton St, and a reconstruction of an entryway."

These projects include widening some roads, adding sidewalks, bicycle lanes, even space for landscaping.

The final part of the bond involves the Parks in the city.

If this one passes it will cost about $24.71 million.

The largest amount of this part would be allocated for Lear Park.

"Lear park it is our premiere athletic facility in Longview, and it brings in a lot of tourism particularly for youth sports. So, what would be happening there would be the additional construction of more fields," Hara said.

Other parks on the list will also be receiving upgrades.

"Some of those include different sidewalks and trails and parking access," Hara said, "but also things like you mentioned like pavilions and playgrounds."

While all of these improvements to the city sound nice, for many the price tag is just too high.

"We are for Longview," Tommy Finklea said. He is part of a group of people against the bond. "We would like to see a better park system, we would like to see better public safety facilities for our police and fire, but the problem is we are already in so much debt."

He is referencing the General Obligation Debt which is currently $69.14 million. There is also $42.15 million in Sewer Revenue Bond debt but only the General Obligation Debt is paid through property taxes.

Richard Manley supports the bond.

"Yes, this will add debt to our city. Is it an inordinate amount? No, our city debt is right-in-line with what other cities on similar size has incurred as far as debt as a percentage of their budget," Manley said.

Manley explains all the positive feedback he has heard about the bond.

"The most common thing I hear Pro is that this is visionary. It's following the Comprehensive Plan, which we've again, already voted on as a populace. We're re-investing money into streets, to make them more attractive, to help bring people in from I20 to our downtown area and off the freeways for commerce," Manley then touches on peoples concerns about voting for the Parks portion of the bond, "Then with regard to the parks and the trails, they are very very popular. Now, there are a number of people who never use the trails and they don't think this is necessarily a good idea. I understand that. There's streets I don't drive that are on this bond issue, that I still think I'm going to vote for it, and still think the people should vote for it whether they drive the streets or not."

While Finklea is all for making improvements to the city, he does not believe raising the tax rate is the way to go.

"To add another 8 cents to the current tax rate is irresponsible at this time," he said.

So, let's break down what the taxes would look like.

The current tax rate is $0.5099

If a homeowner's property is valued at $100,000 then they are paying $509.90 in property taxes.

NOw, let's add the $0.08 on top of that.

That means their property tax would increase to about $589.90 per year if their home is valued at $100,000.

That's contingent on ALL THREE parts to the bond passing.

Hara says the increase would NOT all happen at the same time.

"What we (the city) would do is we would span out the issuances of the bond. You're not going to feel the impact of that bond all at once."

Manley says the (almost) 16% property tax increase is just a high estimate, "That is a worst case scenario if every single one of the projects were able to be done on time, and in the manner of which it's being described, and that almost never happens."

"The taxpayers of Longview just can't absorb this at this time," Finklea argued.

He is hoping the bond will fail on November 6th so they can work on a plan that everyone can be happy with.

"Next week hopefully, we'll be able to go back to the council and to the mayor and say, 'now is there another plan that we can look at and maybe put a better plan forward for the citizens and taxpayers?' something they can wrap their minds around and their pocketbooks."

