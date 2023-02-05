Cannabis penalty reduction bill passes in Texas House of Representatives

Texas may be one step closer to decriminalizing marijuana, but the bill still needs approval in the senate and Governor Greg Abbott's signature to become a law.

TEXAS, USA — Texas House Bill 218, which would ease the penalties for possession of marijuana, is currently moving through the state legislature.

Advocates say the bill, which was passed in the Texas House of Representatives, would have a big and immediate impact on the justice system.

It reduces penalties for possession of marijuana for 1 oz. or less. It instructs officers not to make an arrest for possession and includes a process for the expungement of previous marijuana charges.

If law enforcement were to catch someone with up to an ounce of marijuana in Texas, according to HB 218 that would be a citable offense with no subject to arrest. A fine of up to $500 could also be tacked on.

"Spend money where it needs to be spent," attorney Thad Davidson said. "Utilize resources where they need to be utilized, and skip the rest. And this is one of those things that can be skipped."

According to the data collected by norml, in Texas over 20,000 marijuana possession arrests were made in 2021.

Davidson says it’s a waste of resources, money, and time.

Another benefit he mentioned is freeing up space in local jails. He said in Smith County they don't have space for misdemeanor cases.

Davidson adds if HB 218 is passed, the first issue would be educating law enforcement across the state.

"The rural counties where money is tight, and there's not a lot of education, that's going to take longer," Davidson said.