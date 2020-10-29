The flag ninja of Angelina County shows off his skills and hangs a new flag in Lufkin

"He just wants to bring some positivity to people and you know seeing the flag it just kind of stirs something in you," said local photographer Dena Strban.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — He's known by many names, the flag fairy of Angelina County, the flag ninja or that guy who puts flags in trees.

He's remained a mystery for weeks and few people know his actual identity. One person who does is Dena Strban, a local Lufkin photographer.

"He's not seeking any top of attention or a pat on the back or anything like that," said Strban. "That's just not who he is."

Thursday he dressed in a Trump costume as he climbed to hide his face but that's not usually how he climbs.

"He wanted to wear the trump mask," said Strban." That's our President and it just seemed fitting that the President will be raising some flags so he let me photograph him."

So why did he start this?

He says he's not trying to bring any attention to himself but wants to bring attention to the flags.

"He just wants to bring some positivity to people and you know seeing the flag it just kind of stirs something in you," said Strban.

They've now hung up 42 flags across Angelina County and they're not planning on putting up many more.