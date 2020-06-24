The Foundry in Tyler closing for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The shop says they will keep customers informed of their plans to reopen on their Facebook page.

TYLER, Texas — A popular Tyler coffee shop has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Foundry Coffee House says they will close for thorough cleaning and will not be open Wednesday. The shop says they will keep customers informed of when they plan to reopen on their Facebook page.

Recently, The Foundry teamed up with the organization Give Together Now to distribute up monetary assistance for COVID-19.

"We wanted to certainly reach out to that specific sort of gig economy, that 1099 contract worker that lost wages because things came to a standstill," said Pastor Matt Magill at Bethel Bible Church and The Foundry.

Magill is specifically referring to people who not only lost paychecks due to COVID-19, but those who also do not qualify for unemployment.