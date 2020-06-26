The Grove to close temporarily, citing Gov. Abbott order scaling back dining room capacity

The Grove did not report any cases of COVID-19.

TYLER, Texas — The Grove on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler will temporarily close due to the recent rise of COVID-19, the restaurant announced Friday.

According to a release in Facebook, the Grove said the closure is out of an abundance of caution, citing the new regulations. The Grove did not report any cases.

"During this time we are focused on sanitation and making sure The Grove is a safe place for our guests to enjoy when you return," the announcement read in part.

The announcement came hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott scaled back the reopening of public places in the state.