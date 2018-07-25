TYLER, Texas - From depression to suicidal thoughts, Alexundria Sims, a former Texas College athlete discusses her battle with mental illness.

According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20% more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population -- many never seeking help.

Only about a quarter of African Americans seek mental health care, compared to 40% of whites.

That number is one of the reasons why at 21-years-old with her entire life ahead of her, Alexundria decided to speak out about her struggle with mental illness.

Dr. Ushimbra Buford, a behavioral health specialist at UT Health East Texas says it isn't just African Americans who need to seek more help.

"Every group does not seek health care the way that they should," he added. "Health care and specifically mental health care."

He went on to say mental and physical health are both intertwined, saying good mental health can lead to great physical health for everyone.

For more information from Dr. Buford's interview, please watch the full clip above. Dr. Buford's interview starts at 3:49.

© 2018 KYTX