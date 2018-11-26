WHITEHOUSE — Marcus Luttrell, the former Navy Seal, Navy Cross recipient, Purple Heart recipient and author of Lone Survivor, will visit Whitehouse on December 13, 2018.

According to the Facebook event for Luttrell's speaking engagement, he will be speaking at the High school at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $10 and are available for purchase at Whitehouse High School, Whitehouse Junior High, Whitehouse Administration starting Tuesday, November 27th - Friday, December 7th.

VIP tickets will also be made available to buy for $50 through the Whitehouse ISD Administration Office.

Those tickets will include an autographed copy of Luttrell's book, "The Lone Survivor" and a meet and greet with Luttrell.

