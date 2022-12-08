x
The Mac Stack food truck brings gourmet-style mac and cheese to East Texas

Hamlett said while she and Gibson initially differed on their preference of food, they both agreed everyone loves mac and cheese.

TYLER, Texas — Mac and cheese is a staple in many homes and restaurants around the country. The mac and cheese lovers of the world have probably dreamed of a mac and cheese restaurant that brings the cheesy goodness to them. Now, new food truck The Mac Stack has made that dream come true for East Texans.

The business, owned by friends Jayme Hamlett and Glenda Gibson, opened last month serving all things mac and cheese in a gourmet style.

The friends met while working as vet technicians together, according to Hamlett.

Read more on the story from our news partners, The Tyler Morning Telegraph.

