YOU SHOULD KNOW: The meaning and history of Easter

The Museum of the Bible says Easter Sunday is the highest holy day in Christianity. So, what all events take place in preparation for this holiday?

TYLER, Texas — Easter — a time filled with egg dyeing and hunting, special meals, Peeps (love 'em or hate 'em) and that loveable, giving bunny.

But, what is the true meaning and history of Easter?

**EDITOR'S NOTE: The dates below reflect the celebratory days for the 2021 calendar year. The dates change annually.

ASH WEDNESDAY

The Easter season begins with Ash Wednesday (Wednesday, March 2, 2021), which is always 46 days before Easter, according to Christianity.com.

So, what is the behind the symbolism of using ashes to mark that special day?

"In many congregations, the ashes are prepared by burning palm branches from the previous Palm Sunday," Christianity.com writes. "On Palm Sunday, churches bless and hand out palm branches to attendees, a reference to the Gospels’ account of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, when onlookers lay palm branches on his path."

LENT

This brings us to Lent (February 17, 2021 - April 1, 2021).

Lent is the 40-day preparation for Easter, which corresponds with the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness prior to beginning his ministry.

PASSOVER

The last week of Lent, plus four days, is known as Passover (March 27, 2021 - April 4, 2021).

According to TIME Magazine, the Jewish holiday is centered around the retelling of the Jewish people being freed from slavery in Egypt.

"Every family has its own Passover rituals, which may reflect family tradition or the denomination of Judaism (some are more orthodox, others less traditional)," TIME writes.

PALM SUNDAY

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday which honors Jesus entering Jerusalem.

MAUNDY THURSDAY

Next up is Maundy Thursday. This day symbolizes the Last Supper and the institution of the Eucharist in Catholic, Orthodox and some Protestant churches, according to Brooklyn College at City University of New York (CUNY).

GOOD FRIDAY

Good Friday occurs the day after Maundy Thursday. This is a day of remembrance for Christians commemorating Jesus' crucifixion.

HOLY SATURDAY

Holy Saturday is the day when Christians prepare for Easter and honor Jesus' lying in the tomb following his death, reports The Washington Post.

EASTER SUNDAY

Now, we have Easter Sunday.

According to Brooklyn College at CUNY, this day is considered the greatest of Christian memorials and celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus.

ASCENSION THURSDAY

Forty days after Easter is Ascension Thursday. According to Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts, the day honors the final act of redemption that Jesus began on Good Friday.

"On this day, the risen Christ, in the sight of His apostles, ascended bodily into Heaven," Our Lady of the Lake says.

PENTECOST SUNDAY

Ten days after Ascension Thursday and 50 days after Easter Sunday is Pentecost Sunday, also known as the birthday of the Christian church.

According to the United Methodist Church (UMC), on Pentecost Sunday, Christians remember the day the disciples received the Holy Spirit in a special way.

"The story in Acts 2 describes a powerful wind and tongues of fire as the Holy Spirit was poured out on people from all over the world who came to Jerusalem to celebrate a Jewish feast" the UMC says. "At the first Pentecost, over 3000 people were baptized, creating the first church."

The word Pentecost comes from a Greek word meaning fiftieth, according to the UMC.

ROTATING DATES

According to Brooklyn College at CUNY, the dates of Easter and, therefore, of Lent, Holy Week, Ascension and Pentecost vary each year. Easter's date is determined by the Passover Full Moon, its extreme limits being March 21 and April 25.

"There is variation among Christian communities in the method of determining the date," Brooklyn College at CUNY writes. "In Western Christianity, it is the first Sunday after the full moon (of Nisan) that falls on or after March 21."

WHY IS IT CALLED "EASTER?"

However, other historians say “Easter” derives from "in albis," a Latin phrase plural for "alba," or “dawn," which be c ame "eostarum" in Old High German according to History.com.

EASTER BUNNY

While the exact history of the Easter Bunny becoming a symbol of the holiday is unknown, History.com reports the theory that has gained the most attention (and has the most evidence) is the fluffy, floppy-eared animal who dishes out sweet treats was brought to the United States by German immigrants.

"According to some sources, the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws," History.com writes. "Their children made nests in which this creature could lay its colored eggs. Eventually, the custom spread across the U.S. and the fabled rabbit’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other types of candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests. Additionally, children often left out carrots for the bunny in case he got hungry from all his hopping."

EASTER EGGS

Now, we turn our attention to those beautiful (and sometimes messy) Easter Eggs.

Per TIME Magazine, eggs are representative of new life and the tradition of decorating eggs is believed to date back to the 13th century.

"Hundreds of years ago, churches had their congregations abstain from eggs during Lent, allowing them to be consumed again on Easter," TIME reports. "According to History.com, in the 19th century Russian high society started exchanging ornately decorated eggs — even jewel encrusted — on Easter."

EASTER CANDY

Chocolate bunnies, jellybeans and Peeps...oh, my! Easter candy sales are a cash cow for corporations.

According to WalletHub, big bucks are spent to prepare those ever-popular Easter baskets:

$21.6 billion : Total Easter-related spending expected in 2021 ($180 per person celebrating).

: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2021 ($180 per person celebrating). $3 billion : Projected Easter spending on candy.

: Projected Easter spending on candy. $49,000 : Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.

: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny. 78% : People who eat chocolate bunnies ears first.

: People who eat chocolate bunnies ears first. 60%: Parents who plan on sending Easter baskets to their children after they’ve moved out.