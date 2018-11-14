While you may need some time to mentally prepare for winter, there are some things you shouldn't take too long to prepare for the colder months ahead.

Prepare your home for the colder winter months ahead:

Windows - Seal the cracks to prevent cold air from coming inside. Install weather strips and seals around openings like windows, doors, air conditioner

Filters - Check your filters. Clogged filters make your furnace work overtime.

Thermostat - Leave your heat on, and set it no lower than 55 degrees. Consider a wireless thermostat, it can alert your smartphone if the temperature drops in your house.

Faucets / pipes - Turn your faucet to have a constant drip.

Before you go “dashing through the snow,” prepare yourself with the right clothing to stay warm.

Cotton is rotten - stick with wool materials, it stays warmer than most all other fabrics, even when wet.

The more the temperature drops, the more layers you add!

Don't give Old Man Winter a ride, prepare your car.

Replace and/or refill fluids.

Check your tires and batteries, replace if necessary.

Pack an emergency kit - this can include items such as a road flare, jack or lug wrench, jackets and blankets, just in case you get stuck for a long period of time.

