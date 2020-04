TYLER, Texas — The namesake of Breckenridge Village of Tyler has died.

Jimmy Lawrence Breckenridge, 57, died Thursday, according to a statement released by the organization.

Breckenridge was diagnosed with down syndrome at a young age, but the organization said his capacity for joy, expression of love and deep desire to communicate with the people whose company he treasured was never limited.

