Six children died from drownings in Texas last month

Some grim statistics are coming down from the State Department of Family Protective Services.

TEXAS, USA — Given what we typically experience this time of year, we know that a lot of families want to spend time around the water to stay cool.

However, some grim statistics are coming down from the State Department of Family Protective Services, pertaining to child deaths associated with drowning.

In Texas, six children reportedly drowned in the month of June.

Three children have drowned in a pool.

One child drowned in a lake.

One child drowned in a pond.

One child died at Galveston Beach.

As of June 30th, there have been 37 reports of child water fatalities in the state since January 2021.

www.watchkidsaroundwater.org has several interactive links and informational resources related to child water safety.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.