TYLER, Texas — The Christmas classic The Nutcracker is taking center stage Friday at the Caldwell Auditorium.

Tyler Junior College's ballet production is now its 31st year.

"'The Nutcracker' is such a beautifully magical ballet," Carolyn Hanna, director of the TJC Academy of Dance. "I love changing the choreographer each production, so every year there's something new to see."

Hanna says the cast spent months rehearsing for the show.

"We have been in rehearsal since September," Hanna said. "We only rehearse on Saturdays. Most of our dancers that we have they train Monday through Thursday, so we're in classes working on technique and Saturdays just for rehearsal."

This year more than 150 dancers and actors take the stage, including guest artists from Oklahoma City Ballet.

The Nutcracker runs between Friday and Sunday.

Tickets are available online through the Tyler Junior College website.