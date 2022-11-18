The Polar Express is back in East Texas

The first gift of Christmas is here!

PALESTINE, Texas — Grab your best pajamas, some hot chocolate and your Christmas spirit because the Polar Express is pulling into town.

Do you hear that? It’s the Christmas bells from Santa’s sleigh flying over and it’s time to believe in all Christmas magic and take a trip on the Polar Express – but you don’t have to go to the North Pole to experience the magic Polar Express.

That's right, the Polar Express is coming right here to East Texas.

Starting today, The Texas State Railroad will begin its Polar Express excursion at the Palestine Depot. Station managers say in past years they’ve seen about 63,000 - 65,000 people ride the train.

And with this amount of customers, it requires quite a bit of man power!

"About 80% of our workforce is seasonal that we pull from local high schools between the ages of 16-18 years old, we hire about 150 Kids plus you know those special adults that want to be Santa's or conductor and come out and interact and recreate the magic of the movie," said Daniel Adair, Texas State Railroad General Manager.

During the ride, the railroad will recreate the experience of children taking a train to visit Santa at the North Pole – and tickets are on sale now through December 27th – but some sections of the train are already so out!