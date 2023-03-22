COME ON DOWN! The Price is Right LIVE is coming back to East Texas!

This is your chance to be on The Price is Right without having to hop on a flight to California!

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXARKANA, Texas — Come on down! This is your chance to be on The Price is Right without having to hop on a flight to California!

The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to the Perot Theatre, located at 221 Main St. in Texarkana.

"The hit interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win," the Perot Theatre said. "Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular gameshow...from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes. If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!"

The live event will take place Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

VIP package options include:

Spin The Big Wheel Package

One premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows

Fast Pass Access to Registration (does not influence contestant selection; must be 18 years or older)

Spin The Big Wheel! (after the show)

Official photograph with The Big Wheel

Exclusive The Price is Right tote bag

Exclusive The Price is Right VIP merchandise item

The Price is Right VIP laminate

Commemorative ticket

Limited availability

Super Fan Package

One premium reserved ticket

Fast Pass Access to Registration (does not influence contestant selection; must be 18 years or older)

Exclusive The Price is Right tote bag

Exclusive The Price is Right VIP merchandise item

The Price is Right VIP laminate

Commemorative ticket

All ticket sales are final and the Perot Theatre says their box office is the only authorized agent for ticket sales.

"Should tickets be purchased through a secondary site or seller they are doing so at their own risk," the Perot Theater said. "The Perot Theatre may not be able to honor tickets purchased through secondary sellers depending upon the circumstances."

All, including children, must have a ticket to enter the theatre.