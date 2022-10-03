Ukraine receiving support from local Texas group

The Program for Humanitarian Aid has people on the ground in Ukraine providing help.

TYLER, Texas — As the ongoing crisis in Ukraine continues, the Ukrainian people have been receiving support from right here in Texas.

The Program for Humanitarian Aid was founded to serve orphans and at risk youth in Ukraine. They've been in contact with the country and their people for over eight years so far. But after the Russian invasion, their roles drastically changed.

"I think the biggest thing that has changed is the needs that we're meeting. We went from being a full time orphan and at-risk youth ministry to now serving Ukrainians who are in need," Christy Hill, of the Program for Humanitarian Need said.

Their program also currently has many friends and other people on the ground in Ukraine right now too. They're working hard to help refugees to safety and providing supplies and other necessities.

"One of the orphanages directors that we've worked with for several years," Hill said. "She's taking care of about fifty people from their village right now from that orphanage. And we're hoping to make sure they have food and medicine and things like that."

The Program for Humanitarian Aid is asking fellow Texans and anyone else to lend a helping hand and donate anything they can to the people of Ukraine.

Different ways to donate and provide help can be found at their website: