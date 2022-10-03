x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ukraine receiving support from local Texas group

The Program for Humanitarian Aid has people on the ground in Ukraine providing help.

TYLER, Texas — As the ongoing crisis in Ukraine continues, the Ukrainian people have been receiving support from right here in Texas.

The Program for Humanitarian Aid was founded to serve orphans and at risk youth in Ukraine. They've been in contact with the country and their people for over eight years so far. But after the Russian invasion, their roles drastically changed.

"I think the biggest thing that has changed is the needs that we're meeting. We went from being a full time orphan and at-risk youth ministry to now serving Ukrainians who are in need," Christy Hill, of the Program for Humanitarian Need  said.

Their program also currently has many friends and other people on the ground in Ukraine right now too. They're working hard to help refugees to safety and providing supplies and other necessities.

"One of the orphanages directors that we've worked with for several years,"  Hill said. "She's taking care of about fifty people from their village right now from that orphanage. And we're hoping to make sure they have food and medicine and things like that."

The Program for Humanitarian Aid is asking fellow Texans and anyone else to lend a helping hand and donate anything they can to the people of Ukraine.

Different ways to donate and provide help can be found at their website: 

Program For Humanitarian Aid – PHA is "Being Family" 

But most of all, they're asking for prayers and support as Ukraine goes through an extremely tough time. But as they say, the Ukrainian people are strong, and "they'll get through it together".

Related Articles

RELATED: East Texas man helps lead fundraising effort for Ukrainian defenses

RELATED: East Texas women make Ukraine flags to honor country, roots

In Other News

WINTER WEATHER IN MARCH? Up to an inch of snow possible in East Texas