New name for the Rose Conference Center is revealed

The W.T. Brookshire Conference Center is scheduled to be completed at the end of October 2022.

During a City Council meeting today, the new name of the Rose Complex Conference Center's was revealed. The new conference center will be called the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

The Brookshire company made a donation to the Rose Garden Center at the meeting this afternoon then the attendees walked over to the construction where the official announcement was made.

"Brookshire's tradition of outstanding service was instilled 90 years ago when W.T. Brookshire made the decision to place the customer as his top priority," Mayor Don Warren said. "The company has come a long way since 1928 – but is still focused on offering the same exceptional customer service it was founded on. Our mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through the W.T. Brookshire Way."

The City Council, Brookshire representatives, and city workers signed a aluminum beam which will be installed into the building.

"We are incredibly excited to extend our involvement and dedication to the City of Tyler and the surrounding communities in this whole new way," said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. "As it has been for more than 93 years, our mission is to provide customers with exceptional shopping experiences while also furthering our commitment to and involvement in the communities we serve. We look forward to a long and meaningful partnership with the City of Tyler to help bring tourism and revenue to the city."