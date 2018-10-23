HAWKINS — A flood warning remains in effect along the Sabine River near Hawkins in Smith County.

The National Weather Service says the flooding is minor. Tuesday morning, the river was measured at 23 feet, which is the flood stage for the area. NWS forecasters believe the river will near 24.9 feet.

At about 25 feet, the NWS says the waters will begin to affect pastures and boat ramp. The NWS recommends people in the area to move any livestock or equipment to higher ground.

Additionally....

A Flood Warning Continues For The Sabine River Near Mineola Until Further Notice...Or Until The Warning Is Canceled.

At 10:15 Am Tuesday The Stage Was 17.7 Feet. Minor Flooding Is Occurring And Minor Flooding Is Forecast. Flood Stage Is 14 Feet.

Forecast...The River Will Continue To Fall To A Stage Of 17.6 Feet By Wednesday Morning.

